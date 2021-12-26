Critical Survey: GigaMedia (GIGM) and Its Competitors

GigaMedia (NASDAQ: GIGM) is one of 104 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GigaMedia to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -49.16% -5.26% -4.86% GigaMedia Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.39%

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia’s rivals have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GigaMedia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia Competitors 960 3971 8317 272 2.58

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 19.27%. Given GigaMedia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GigaMedia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.88 million -$1.29 million -8.50 GigaMedia Competitors $6.20 billion $1.30 billion 0.74

GigaMedia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GigaMedia rivals beat GigaMedia on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

