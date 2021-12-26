Critical Survey: Huize (HUIZ) versus Its Competitors

Huize (NASDAQ: HUIZ) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Huize to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Huize and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $187.01 million -$2.80 million -3.00 Huize Competitors $8.71 billion $658.10 million 38.12

Huize’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Huize. Huize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -9.42% -36.28% -12.53% Huize Competitors 5.47% 20.21% 5.01%

Risk & Volatility

Huize has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Huize and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A Huize Competitors 248 1062 1195 46 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 7.86%. Given Huize’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Huize has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Huize competitors beat Huize on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

