CryptoVerificationCoin Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 56.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 74.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $5,267.74 and $74.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

