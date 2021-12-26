CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report sales of $224.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $237.15 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $178.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $812.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.40 million to $837.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $948.10 million, with estimates ranging from $840.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CubeSmart.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CUBE traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,164. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.64%.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
