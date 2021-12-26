Cyclone Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $194,423.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $298.09 or 0.00592742 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $194,423.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013242 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00125655 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 23,177 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.