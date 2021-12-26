Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.8% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Danaher by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,777. The stock has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

