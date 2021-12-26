DeepOnion Market Cap Achieves $3.57 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $1,502.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00018837 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011088 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,613,489 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

