Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires 455 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,543. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

