Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys 781 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 2.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $174.97. 1,954,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.26 and a 200-day moving average of $187.55. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

