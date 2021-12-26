Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $135,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

Tesla stock traded up $58.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,067.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,842,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,580,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,048.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $824.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

