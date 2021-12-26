Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $281,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. 1,895,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.