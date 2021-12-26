Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases 1,693 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,126 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after acquiring an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after acquiring an additional 55,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,755,000 after acquiring an additional 152,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.11. 1,841,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

