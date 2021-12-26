DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $327.25 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $327.25 million and approximately $960,213.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00299154 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003673 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

