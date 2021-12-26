Doliver Advisors LP Has $354,000 Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $214,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.45. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

