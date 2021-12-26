Doliver Advisors LP Invests $225,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 84 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,904.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,755.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

