Doliver Advisors LP Raises Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

