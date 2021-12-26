Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 296,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 237,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 71,196 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,835,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Shares of LOW opened at $250.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.82 and a 200-day moving average of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

