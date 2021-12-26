Dollarcoin Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Dollarcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dollarcoin has a market capitalization of $27,778.45 and $42.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dollarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dollarcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,808.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.78 or 0.00893121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00252946 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dollarcoin Profile

Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dollarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.