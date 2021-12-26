Don-key Market Cap Hits $15.47 Million (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $15.47 million and $1.33 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00311709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,019,420 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.