Don-key Price Reaches $0.38 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Don-key has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a market cap of $14.63 million and $1.17 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000753 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00307821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000673 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,019,420 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.