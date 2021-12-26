Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dover by 116,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dover by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $173.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

