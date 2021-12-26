Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $72.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.73.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,855. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $102,098,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
