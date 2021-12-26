Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $72.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,855. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $102,098,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

