Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $664.80. 2,359,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.60. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $670.73. The stock has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

