Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

