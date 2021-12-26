Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 31,301 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after buying an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after buying an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.