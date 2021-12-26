Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.84. 1,212,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average is $124.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

