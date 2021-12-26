Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $913.92. The stock had a trading volume of 416,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $925.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $900.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.