Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 0.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $818.76. 433,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,033. The business’s 50-day moving average is $805.55 and its 200-day moving average is $814.76. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.