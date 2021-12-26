Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $21.05 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,194 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 178,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

DIS traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,565,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

