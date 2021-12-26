Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $7 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

NYSE ARE traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.63. 448,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

