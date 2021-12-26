Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,864 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,867,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 31.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 56,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $139.49. 5,862,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,024,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

