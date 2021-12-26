Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,607 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 5.2% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.4% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 57,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $58.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,067.00. 30,842,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,580,623. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,048.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $824.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

