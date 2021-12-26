Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $569.62. 2,146,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,685. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $639.95 and a 200 day moving average of $621.88. The firm has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

