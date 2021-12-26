DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $411.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.21.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DZS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

