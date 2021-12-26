easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.67.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.53 on Thursday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

