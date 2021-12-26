Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider Sells $518,928.40 in Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anne-Sophie Gaget also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32.

Shares of EPC opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

