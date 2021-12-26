Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $184.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE ESTC traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $123.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,301. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $7,862,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,503 shares of company stock worth $41,827,006. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Elastic by 41.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 694,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 202,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

