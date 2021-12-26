Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $188.85 million and $240,710.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,909,583,529 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

