Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $128,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

NASDAQ EA opened at $132.54 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.17.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

