Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Trading Up 5%

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 19,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 929,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Elite Education Group International during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elite Education Group International during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

