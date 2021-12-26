Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 377,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 66,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 156,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. 17,147,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,251,313. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

