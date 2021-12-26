Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $136.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.68 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.