EnterCoin (ENTRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $72.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 67.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $115,322.81 and $72.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

