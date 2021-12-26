EOS Force Price Tops $0.0150 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EOS Force has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and $127,625.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.00228369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00029447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.00507976 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00074892 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS Force using one of the exchanges listed above.

