Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.28. 1,580,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,951. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,140,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

