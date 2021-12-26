Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Reduced by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $53,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,891,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 13,538,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,214,143. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

