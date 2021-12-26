Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,538,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,214,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.