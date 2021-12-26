F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

Shares of FFIV opened at $234.84 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $239.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,440 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

