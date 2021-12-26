FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $475.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $424.40.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $479.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $485.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

