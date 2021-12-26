FansTime 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $201,153.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. FansTime has a market cap of $330,892.04 and approximately $201,153.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

